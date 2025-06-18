Savannah Chrisley defends mother against hurtful accusations

Savannah Chrisley is speaking out against false claims that her mother, Julie Chrisley, faked a breast cancer diagnosis to avoid court proceedings.

In a recent episode of her podcast Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley, the 27-year-old reality star set the record straight, expressing her disappointment and frustration with the hurtful accusations.

Savannah emphasised that her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012, seven years before she and her father, Todd Chrisley, were federally charged with tax evasion and bank fraud in 2019.

"She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012. They weren't federally or criminally charged till 2019. So that right there completely debunks your whole theory," Savannah explained.

She shared a personal anecdote about finding out her mother had breast cancer, recalling the day her father picked her up from school and told her about Julie's doctor's appointment.

"I'll never forget finding out that mom had breast cancer," she said, highlighting the emotional impact of the experience.

In a 2018 interview with The Tennessean, Julie Chrisley revealed that her husband, Todd, had insisted she get a mammogram after two of their friends were diagnosed with cancer.

She underwent a double mastectomy, stating, "I had a 6-year-old. I had to do whatever I had to do to be around for my kids."

Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to 19 years in prison combined after being convicted of tax evasion and bank fraud in 2022.

However, they were released early after receiving pardons from President Donald Trump in May.