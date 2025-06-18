Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly reveal baby girl's name

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have finally shared the name of their baby girl, Saga Blade Fox-Baker, nearly three months after welcoming her into the world.

The couple's first child together was born on March 27, 2025. Machine Gun Kelly announced the name on Instagram with a video of him playing music for his newborn daughter.

The name Saga Blade Fox-Baker is quite unique and has sparked interest among fans. Some fans initially thought the baby's name was "Celestial Seed" after Machine Gun Kelly's birth announcement post, but he clarified that it wasn't the case.

This new addition joins Machine Gun Kelly's 15-year-old daughter Casie from a previous relationship with Emma Cannon, and Megan Fox's kids Noah, 12, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, 8, from her ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

Despite some tension between Machine Gun Kelly and Brian Austin Green, the family is excited to welcome the new baby.

Fox and MGK's journey to parenthood hasn't been without challenges. The actress shared her experience of suffering a miscarriage nearly two years ago, saying, "I've never been through anything like that in my life."

When announcing their pregnancy, she shared a heartfelt message, "Nothing is ever really lost. Welcome back."

Brian's fiancée, Sharna Burgess, was one of the first to congratulate the happy couple on Instagram, writing, "Welcome little one. We are all so excited to meet you. Congratulations Mama."