Stormi makes fun of mom Kylie Jenner’s ‘King Kylie’ era

Stormi on mom Kylie Jenner's ‘King Kylie’

Kylie Jenner just got a dose of honesty from her daughter Stormi Webster, and fans can’t stop laughing. The 27-year-old beauty mogul posted a TikTok on Monday where her 7-year-old had some strong opinions about Jenner’s throwback look from her iconic “King Kylie” era.

In the video, Stormi reacted to an old photo of her mom wearing a bold blue wig.

“Did you dye your hair in that photo?” she asked with wide-eyed disbelief. When Kylie explained, “No, it was a wig. Mommy used to love wearing wigs, colored wigs,” Stormi wasn’t impressed.

“A blue wig with red outfit?” she questioned, striking a pose with her hands on her hips as she stared at the screen.

“I know. It’s not good,” Jenner admitted.

“It’s not a good combo!” Stormi replied without missing a beat, then turned to the camera and delivered the final blow: “That’s what she gets.”

Jenner captioned the clip, “Stormi just discovered the king kylie era,” referencing the phase in the mid-2010s when she became known for her adventurous fashion choices, particularly her colorful wigs.

During that time, she even changed her Instagram handle to @kingkylie, fully embracing the bold persona.

Fans in the comments loved Stormi’s candid review, with one writing, “One day she’ll fully understand the cultural significance of the king kylie era.”

Another joked, “She doesn’t know King Kylie paid for that house,” while a third pointed out that few could pull off those looks quite like the Kylie Cosmetics founder did.