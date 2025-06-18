R Kelly fights for life after prison overdose scare

R Kelly, Grammy-winning singer known for hits like I Believe I Can Fly, faced a major setback after suffering a near-fatal overdose in prison.

The 58-year-old singer was rushed to the hospital after the unexpected incident.

Kelly’s attorney shared that the singer was put into isolation on June 10 while he was still on anxiety meds.

However, he is behind bars in North Carolina, serving 30 years for sex trafficking and racketeering.

Three days after prison staff gave him more medication, Kelly reportedly passed out and was rushed to Duke University Hospital on June 13. He stayed there for two days under watch before being sent back to his cell.

His lawyer has now made a serious claim, saying officers may have knowingly given him a dose strong enough to be deadly.

He explained in the document, "This was no mistake. It was a dose that jeopardised his life and nearly ended it."

Furthermore, Brindley later filed an urgent request asking the court to release Kelly from prison early.