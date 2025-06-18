Johnny Depp faces new claim from Amber Heard case trial juror

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard case sees another update in a book

Johnny Depp still seems to be in it. One of the jurors from the high-profile Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial is speaking out in a new book, offering a rare glimpse into what influenced the jury's decision.

Tom Nugen, a 53-year-old retired defense contractor, shared his perspective in Hollywood Vampires: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard, and the Celebrity Exploitation Machine, written by Kelly Loudenberg and Makiko Wholey.

The book explores the courtroom saga that captured public attention, and Nugen's comments provide an inside look at how the jury evaluated the testimony and evidence.

According to Nugen, the jury, which included five men and two women, was especially skeptical of Heard's version of events.

"We didn’t believe a lot of what she was saying. They’re all actors; they can put on a different face if you pay them enough," he said.

He added that the two women on the jury "were tougher on Amber than the men."

He pointed to what he described as inconsistencies and gaps in Heard’s story. "There were so many inconsistencies, so many holes, it was hard for us to believe any of it."

Nugen also shared that Depp’s testimony made an impression.

"For me, I enjoyed [Depp's] testimony," he explained. "He was pretty entertaining going back and forth with Heard’s lawyers. We were sitting there for eight hours a day, and having him on the stand was a breath of fresh air."

He revealed that most of the jury didn’t recognize Heard before the trial. But for Nugen, the broader takeaway went beyond the celebrity status of the people involved.

"Not every case of abuse is from the man," he stated.

"I agree, in a lot of cases in the past it probably was the man. But you can’t just jump to that conclusion. For someone like Johnny Depp, he can weather the storm. He’s got money, fame, connections.

But an ordinary guy like me could lose his job and livelihood. There’s just no way of coming back from that. Before people start to put a scarlet letter on you, you have to let them have their day in court, or at least allow them to defend themselves without any prejudged ideas."

The trial concluded on June 1, 2022, with the jury ruling in Depp’s favour on his defamation claims. Heard, in turn, won one of her three counterclaims. The two later reached a settlement, with Heard agreeing to pay Depp $1 million.