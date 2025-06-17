Victoria Beckham blasts Brooklyn for ruining David's 'big' moment

Victoria Beckham reacts to ongoing family feud

Victoria Beckham is reportedly “disgusted” by her son Brooklyn’s behaviour after David marked a major new milestone.

The former Spice Girl, who shares son Brooklyn with her husband David Beckham, is said to be deeply disappointed by her son’s attitude toward his father’s latest achievement.

An insider revealed, “The whole family is devastated by the current situation. The tension had been there for a while but no-one thought in a million years that it would turn this toxic. Victoria can’t fathom why Brooklyn hasn’t been in touch to apologise. She’s furious with him, but also heartbroken.”

Meanwhile, the rest of the Beckham family was quick to celebrate their father’s accomplishment and long-held dream.

A source close to the family told Heat Magazine, “Sadly there’s no question of Brooklyn being involved. The whole family is disgusted with him. It’s left a very dark cloud over everyone at the worst possible time. Barring some sort of miracle, there’s no way that Brooklyn is going to show up.”

This comes on the heels of the former footballer receiving a Knighthood from King Charles’ honours list.

The 50-year-old Inter Miami owner was recognized for his services to Sport and Charity.

Reacting to the incredible achievement, David expressed gratitude and pride, saying he was “humbled” by the honour.

Notably, Victoria, 51, will be known as Lady Victoria Beckham following this recognition.

For the unversed, David will be officially honoured at Buckingham Palace later this year.