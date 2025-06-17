'Adolescence' star addresses challenge of filming the popular 'therapy' scene

Netflix's British limited series features Owen Cooper with Stephen Graham

Owen Cooper, who rose to prominence with Netflix miniseries Adolescence, has opened how pressured he felt while filming the most difficult scene of the show.

Created by Stephen Graham, the crime thriller features Erin Doherty, Ashely Walters, Faye Marsay, Christine Tremarco and Cooper.

The miniseries follows the story of a young boy named Jamie Miller, who is accused of murdering his female classmate and experiences a complexed investigation.

Adolescence features a scene where Owen undergoes a therapy session. The young English actor screams and scares the counsellor during the shot.

While briefing about the experience, Cooper revealed that he wasn’t comfortable at first.

“The bit where I’ve got to get close to [Erin], and scare her, that’s not me. I couldn’t do it. But Philip helped me, and Stephen and Erin, and after a couple of days, and a couple of takes, I was fine.”

The newcomer also shared that he also felt pressured after knowing that a single mistake would disrupt the entire scene, reported Screen Daily.

Graham starrer British limited series became one of the most popular English-language series of all time on Netflix.