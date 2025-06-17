Kanye West second name change: Real reason revealed

Why did Kanye West change his name second time? Read on to know

Kanye West's second name change created media buzz causing people to wonder about the reason behind it.

The Yeezy founder's rep told the whole truth behind it.

Apparently, the Gold Digger rapper didn't change his name, and it was all only a misunderstanding.

47-year-old's spokesperson clarified to Page Six, Monday June 16, "There is no 'Ye Ye.'"

Taylor Swift's nemesis' spokesperson explained that the faulty impression came as a result of 'an oddity created by an online form that required something in both first name and last name fields'.

The news of the name change had spread when Page Six got access of new business documents in California which Hussain Lalani, the chief financial officer of the Heartless rapper had filed.

The name of Bianca Censori's partner had been recorded as "Ye Ye".

For the unversed, the news of recent modification to his moniker came right after Kim Kardashian's ex announced it at X (formerly Twitter) earlier this month that he was going to start a 'ye account' and stop using @kanyewest handle since his name is Ye.

The name has also sparked conflict on Piers Morgan show when the host mistakenly addressed him as 'West' instead of 'Ye'.

North West's father got so upset at the error - and that Morgan thought that his X followers were 32 million instead of 33.3 million - that he exited mid-interview.