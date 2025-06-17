Demi Lovato, Judy Jutes bring laugh on honeymoon with epic Kardashian scene

Demi Lovato and her husband, Jordan "Jutes" Lutes, are getting into all sorts of fun on their honeymoon!

The singer, 32, shared an Instagram reel of the couple recreating an iconic scene from Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and it's absolutely hilarious.

In the clip, Lovato and Jutes lip sync to an audio clip from season 6 of the reality show, where Kim Kardashian freaks out after losing her diamond earring in the ocean.

Lovato mouths the words, "My earring's gone! Oh my God, I'm gonna cry," while touching her ears in the ocean, perfectly capturing Kim's dramatic reaction.

Jutes, on the other hand, plays the role of Kourtney Kardashian, responding with a dry, "What's wrong with you, guys?"

Fans couldn't get enough of the couple's spot-on impersonations, with one person commenting, "Omfg the lip sync in the water is so good." Another added, "I love it." A third fan commented, "I knew you were going to do it."

The Instagram Reel appears to have been filmed while the couple is on their honeymoon, which they celebrated after tying the knot in a California wedding on May 25.

The Let it Go singer also shared an Instagram carousel titled Honeymoon dump, featuring photos of the couple enjoying quality time together, including kissing while having dinner, jet-skiing in the ocean, and lounging in swimsuits.

According to People magazine, Lovato is "very healthy both physically and mentally" after years of struggle.

The couple met in 2022 while working on Lovato's studio album, Holy Fvck.