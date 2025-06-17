Hailey Bieber settles old score with Justin on his special day

Hailey Bieber just proved that she doesn’t let things slide by returning Justin Bieber’s controversial jab right back at him.

On the Baby hitmaker’s first Father’s Day since welcoming their son, Jack Blues Bieber, former owner of Rhode, returned the sentiment her husband expressed on her first Mother’s Day.

Instead of posting a tribute for the Yummy singer, the model took a savage swipe by commenting "Father’s Day sucks a**" on Justin’s own social media post dedicated to the occasion.

This comes as a direct payback to the Sorry singer’s brutal remark, when he declared "Mother’s Day sucks a**," a comment fans found disrespectful and tone-deaf, especially given it was Hailey’s first Mother’s Day as a mom.

The 28-year-old’s matching response on Justin’s first Father’s Day was widely seen as a deliberate and witty clapback, timed perfectly and served cold.

However, netizens called out the couple for their "immature" exchanges.

"Maybe if you two acted like mature adults being a responsible Mother and Father, Father's Day would not suck," one commenter wrote.

"Is this all they do is complain about how terrible their lives are? Suck it up and move on already," another added. .

"The only mature one in this family is the infant. Go figure," a third expressed, showing concern for their 10-month-old son.

Despite not posting a tribute to Justin, Hailey apparently spent time with him, reposting a snapshot he shared of her and their son.