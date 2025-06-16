Eric Dane gives shocking health update after ALS diagnosis

Grey's Anatomy star Eric Dane recently gave update about his journey with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

On his recent appearance at Good Morning America, the famed Dr. McSteamy from the ABC medical drama revealed that slowly and gradually he is losing control over his body.

During his conversation with the host Diane Sawyer, The Last Ship alum shared that he now has only 'one functioning arm' which is the left side – his dominant one.

He elaborated that his 'right side has completely stopped working.'

Sadly enough, the American actor predicted that he has just a 'few more months' before he loses control of the other arm too.

Dane said, “It’s sobering.”

The 52-year-old is worried over losing his legs' function too.

He further mentioned that the first symptom of his condition was weakness in right hand which he brushed off thinking that it was only because of texting too much or because his 'hand was fatigued'.

He later realized that the matter is serious and visited multiple hand specialists and neurologists for nine months.

Ellen Pompeo's former costar also talked about where he gets his strength from when all of it gets too overwhelming: his wife Rebecca Gayheart.

For the unversed, the couple who tied the knot in 2004, shares two daughters Billie (15) and Georgia (13).

They separated in 2018 but called off their divorce just few weeks before the Euphoria actor made public the unfortunate diagnosis.