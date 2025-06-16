Cillian Murphy believes doing 'Oppenheimer' was risky decision?

'Oppenheimer' also starred Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr

Academy Award winner Cillian Murphy has made a rare statement that might leave many fans stunned.

The 49-year-old featured in Christopher Nolan’s 2023 blockbuster film, Oppenheimer.

The historical drama is based on physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who works with a team of scientists for years to develop an atomic bomb.

Murphy, in a recent interview, shared the risks involved while signing the Nolan’s directorial.

He might have risked his career as he did not read the script before saying 'yes' to the project.

During a chat with Scott Pelley, the Irish actor revealed, “I do honestly think it was one of the best screenplays I’ve ever read. But I had already said yes before reading it.”

When Scott asked, “You said yes before you read it?”. He said, “Yeah. I mean I said I’d do it before I read it.”

His instant decision of working with the Nolan was due to his firm trust on the British filmmaker as the two have previously worked together in multiple projects including Batman Begins, Dunkirk, Inception and many more.

Oppenheimer brought in a great amount of success and recognition for Cillian as he also bagged the Best Actor Award at 2024 Oscars.