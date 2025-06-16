Liam Neeson's unusual role in 'The Naked Gun' trailer leaves fans howling with excitement

'The Naked Gun' is set to hit theatres on August 1

Taken famed Liam Neeson is all set to bring in a new venture for his fans that might leave them awestruck.

The 73-year-old is going to perform a rare character in the film titled, The Naked Gun, a movie that will serve as a sequel to Naked Gun 33⅓: The Final Insult, directed by Akiva Schaffer.

Liam is going to be playing the role of a fun and chaotic investigator named Frank Drebin Jr.

Paramount Pictures just dropped the first official trailer of the new movie, which has created a storm on the internet. Neeson’s fans can’t wait to watch the movie on big screen.

One of the fans wrote on X, "I saw a cut of this movie in October that made me laugh so consistently and so f****** hard. Both Neeson and Anderson and great in it."

Meanwhile, another thrilled fan said, "Legit excited to see this, especially with a crowd. Trailer for this got a huge laugh in the theatre when I saw it."

A third internet user wrote, "That was roughly what happened when we saw Final Reckoning in 4DX when those trailers played. Naked Gun is going to clean house."

The forthcoming film also features Pamela Anderson, Cody Rhodes, Paul Walter Hauser and Devin Durand.

The Naked Gun is slated to release on August 1