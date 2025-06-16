Justin Bieber admits he's 'broken' after Hailey skips Father's Day tribute

Justin Bieber shares heartbreaking post after Hailey's Father's Day snub.

The pop star left fans concerned after sharing a deeply emotional and vulnerable message on Instagram, shortly after wife Hailey Bieber noticeably snubbed him in her Father's Day posts.

In his raw and heartfelt post, the pop sensation wrote:

'People keep telling me to heal. Do not you think if I could have fixed myself. I would have already? I know I am broken. I know I have anger issues. I tried to do the work my whole life to be like the people who told me I needed to be fixed like them.

'And it just makes keeps making me more tired and more angry. The harder I try to grow the more focused on myself I am . Jesus is the only person who keeps me wanting to make my life about others. Because honestly I am exhausted with thinking about myself lately aren't you?

It comes after fans noticed that Hailey did not share any Father's Day tribute for Justin making his very first Father's Day as a dad just weeks after he sparked outrage with his harsh Mother's Day post.

The things took a turn last month when Justin, 31, shocked fans with a controversial and vile post about Hailey's first Mother's Day as a mom.

Many now believe Hailey may have subtly returned the blow by completely ignoring her husband on this special occasion.

To note, Hailey and Justin have been married for nearly seven years and became parents to their son, Jack Blues Bieber, last summer.



