Sean 'Diddy' Combs gets Father's Day wishes tributes from sons amid trial

Sean "Diddy" Combs' sons wish dad Father's Day

Sean "Diddy" Combs received heartfelt Father’s Day messages from his sons Justin and Christian “King” Combs as he continues to face serious legal challenges.

On Sunday, June 15, the two brothers honored their father with personal posts on social media, standing by him during a difficult time.

Christian, 27, shared a throwback photo from his childhood, showing him posing on a red carpet alongside Diddy.

In the caption, he wrote, “Happy Fathers Day Pops!! I Love you & miss you !!! We waiting for you at.”

Meanwhile, Justin, 31, posted a black-and-white video of a meaningful conversation with his dad, along with a snapshot of the two dressed in suits.

He added a touching message, “HAPPY FATHER’S DAY POPS. THANK YOU FOR GIVING ME LIFE & ALWAYS BEING PRESENT! MY SUPER HERO! I’M W YOU 4EVER NO MATTER WHAT!! MISS YOU & LOVE YOU.”

Diddy, 55, is the father of seven children.

He shared sons Christian and Quincy Brown, as well as twin daughters Jessie and D’Lila, 18, with the late Kim Porter.

His eldest son, Justin, was born in 1993 with Misa Hylton. He welcomed daughter Chance in 2006 with Sarah Chapman and surprised fans in 2022 when he announced the birth of his youngest daughter, Love, with Dana Tran.

Lately, his family has been visibly supportive as he faces charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

Six of his seven children were seen at the Manhattan courthouse on May 12, the day opening statements were delivered in Diddy’s ongoing trial. His mother, Janice Combs, also attended, standing by her son as the legal proceedings continue.