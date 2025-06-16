Hilaria Baldwin’s Father’s Day 2025 tribute for Alec makes star emotional

Alec Baldwin's Father's Day 2025

Alec Baldwin had a heartfelt Father’s Day celebration surrounded by his children, and the special moment was captured in a touching video shared by his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, on Instagram.

On Sunday, June 15, the 67-year-old actor was seen getting emotional as he opened gifts from his family.

Hilaria, 41, and Alec share seven children together: Carmen Gabriela, 11; Rafael Thomas, 9; Leonardo Ángel Charles, 8; Romeo Alejandro David, 6; Eduardo “Edu” Pao Lucas, 4; María Lucía Victoria, 4; and Ilaria Catalina Irena, 2.

Alec is also dad to 29-year-old Ireland Baldwin, his daughter from his previous marriage to Kim Basinger.

“Happy father’s day to this daddy @alecbaldwininsta and to all the other papas out there! Or happy birthday as the baby says,” Hilaria wrote in the caption of the sweet clip.

“Sending lots of love to all of you! #fathersday.”

The video opened with little Ilaria saying, “Happy birthday, daddy,” bringing laughs despite Alec’s actual birthday falling on April 3. He smiled while unwrapping a box of silverware, joking about having his own set.

As the lighthearted moment continued, Hilaria joined in with a candle and led the kids in singing “Happy Birthday,” even though it was Father’s Day. Alec went along with the fun, letting his daughters blow out the candle as he mimicked them with a grin.

“Say, happy Father's Day,” Hilaria prompted from behind the camera. When Ilaria repeated the message, Alec became visibly emotional and pulled her in for a tight hug.

Their sons cheered, and María broke into another round of “Happy Birthday,” adding to the cheerful chaos.

“Thank you, mother, for my silverware,” Alec said to Hilaria, closing out the video with a laugh. The moment offered a genuine glimpse into the Baldwin family’s warm, playful celebration and the love they share.