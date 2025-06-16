Justin Bieber celebrates Father’s Day 2025 with bizarre social media post

Justin Bieber on Father's Day 2025

Justin Bieber made it clear over Father’s Day weekend that he’s fiercely protective of his new role as a dad. The singer, who recently welcomed his first child, Jack Blues, with wife Hailey Bieber in August 2024, shared a bold message on Instagram.

Alongside a black-and-white selfie, he wrote, “I’m a dad that’s not to be fucked with,” punctuated with a middle finger emoji.

Hailey showed her quiet support by liking the post.

Fans quickly chimed in with mixed reactions.

One user commented, “I’m a peaceful man, but mess with my kids and I cannot be held responsible for what will happen. <3,” while another added, “This is a man that’s standing on business.”

Some, however, questioned Bieber’s tone, with a critic suggesting he looked “high as f–k,” and another writing, “i love you so much and i’m so worried about you king.”

The strong statement on social media echoed a real-life incident just days earlier, when Bieber had a tense exchange with paparazzi outside Soho House Malibu in California.

As photographers crowded around his vehicle, the 31-year-old pop star snapped, “Not me today bro. How do you think it’s going with you in my f–king face? Get out of my f–king face!”

Visibly frustrated, he added, “Stop asking me how it’s going. Get out of here. I’m a real man with a real family … I’m not to be f–ked with by any of you.”

As he attempted to shield his face and navigate through the crowd, Bieber continued, “I’m at my wit’s f–king end is what I am at,” predicting the media would twist the moment into headlines reading, “Justin lost his mind.”

The new dad’s actions reflect a more serious side of Bieber, as he adjusts to fatherhood while managing fame and constant public attention.