Josh Duhamel reveals his Father’s Day plans with his sons

Josh Duhamel has recently revealed his plans with his sons for Father’s Day, which is celebrated on June 15.

The Shotgun Wedding, who shares one son with ex-wife Fergie and second son with wife Audra Mari, opened up about spending quality time with his boys.

Josh told E! News, “We'll be out at the cabin… I just hope to be with them all day. That’s the main thing.”

The Blackout actor shared that it’s important for him to bond with his sons given his demanding work schedule.

“The hardest part is trying to balance everything, because I’ve got a lot going on professionally,” stated the 52-year-old.

Josh further said, “It's really about making sure that I’m reminding myself that that is as important as anything else, if not the most important thing that I do.”

Interestingly, the Safe Haven actor also explained what he learned about being a dad.

“I want to set a good example for my kids,” continued Josh.

The actor explained, “It's about the energy you give your kids, it's about the attention, but it's also about the way you conduct yourself, because they watch that.”

“That's what I learned from my dad,” he added.