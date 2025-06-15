Kim Kardashian, Jessica Simpson on embracing singlehood

Kim Kardashian and Jessica Simpson have recently been celebrating their singlehood.

A source spilled to OK! magazine that both stars “have guys lining up to date them”.

Jessica and Kim are “loving the freedom that comes with being single,” said an insider.

The source explained, “It’s like they’re back in their 20s, talking about the kind of guy they want next and giving each other dating advice.”

However, another insider revealed that Jessica and Kim are not in a rush to settle down at the moment.

“It’s all about having fun and looking hot doing it,” shared a source.

For the unversed, the SKIMS founder and Jessica’s friendship started due to their daughters, North West and Maxwell Drew respectively, who are also close pals.

“That’s how they first bonded, but now they’re hanging out all the time and having a blast,” revealed an insider.

Kim loved to have Jessica around because “she’s real, she’s funny and she doesn’t take herself too seriously,” mentioned an insider.

Interestingly, the source told the outlet, “Jessica totally looks up to Kim. She finds her confidence super inspiring.”

Meanwhile, the insider pointed out that the singer has a lot of “great women” in her life, but the American Horror star “is very much front and centre. She’s really stepped up to be there as someone to talk things through with”.

It is pertinent to mention that Kim finalised her divorce from Kanye West in November 2022.

On the other hand, Jessica confirmed her split from Eric Johnson in January, after months of speculation.