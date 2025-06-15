Mariah Carey fans react to her iconic 'I Don’t Know Him' MrBeast moment

Mariah Carey gave her iconic comment from early 2000s a twist with MrBeast cameo in her latest music video Type Dangerous and fans are loving it.

Over two decades after she famously responded "I don’t know her" when ased about Jennifer Lopez that time, the five time Grammy award winner gives it a 2025 makeover.

The world renowned Youtuber made a brief cameo in Carey’s new video. His brief yet surprising cameo ended when the Obsessed singer’s quips during the song, "I don’t know him," turning MrBeast into cash flown in the air.

The Feastables owner’s appearance in the Joseph Kahn-directed visuals sent fans into a frenzy with many dubbing Carey as "Queen" and "Iconic."

"Her saying 'I don't know him' about Mr Beast is ICONIC," gushed one admired.

Another remarked, "Having Mariah Carey say 'I dont know him' to Mr.Beast in the platform where he is literally the most well known in is hilarious and genius!"

Meanwhile, a third chimed in saying, "Mrbeast is the most famous young adult on the planet and she says she doesnt know him in a way a queen would try to get under a kings skin and make him fall for her."

Though Carey, 56, is known for treating fans to her charm, glamour, and humour, the surprise MrBeast cameo added an unexpected drama to the show, leaving even her most loyal fans stunned.