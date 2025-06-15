Mariah Carey pulls her iconic move on MrBeast in 'Type Dangerous' video

Mariah Carey officially owned her "I don’t know her" comment in a new single with a dramatic moment.

In her Type Dangerous music video, the five time Grammy winner dropped a fresh version of the phrase, playfully aimed at surprise guest MrBeast, reminding everyone why she’s the queen of iconic shade.

The Joseph Kahn-directed visual captures the pop icon’s glamorous vibe and humour across seven acts.

Ms. Danger herself turns the heads and with some special effects, deals with Mr. Player, Mr. Danger, Mr. Traitor, Mr. Racer, Mr. Dealer and finally MrBeast.

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, made a brief cameo in the video, only to be dismissed when the Obsessed songstress quips, "I don’t know him," turning one of the world’s biggest YouTubers into little more than a cash-popping extra.

Carey’s new take on her viral response came over two decades after her legendary "I don’t know her" comment about Jennifer Lopez rocked pop culture.

In the early 2000s, when the interviewer brought up J.Lo’s name, the All I Want For Christmas is You hitmaker famously responded: "I don’t know her."

Her comment quickly became an iconic pop culture moment, widely interpreted as shade or a subtle dig, especially since both singers reportedly shared some industry tension.

Later on, Carey, 56, clarified that she meant it literally, saying she didn’t know Lopez personally. Still, many fans believe it was a sly and deliberate slight.

Remembering the iconic moment, some of Carey’s longtime fans pointed it out in the comments section of her new music video.

One wrote, "And she means it in the 'I’m ignorant' sense, not the 'bad blood, she’s evil' sense regarding J.Lo."

Another joked, "2001 [sic]: I don’t know her. 2025: I don’t know him," though fans still debate the exact year the original quote was said.