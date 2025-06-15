Jonas Brothers make major changes in ‘Jonas20: Living the Dream Tour’

Jonas Brothers makes major changes in ‘Jonas20: Living the Dream Tour’

Jonas Brothers shared an important update about their upcoming Jonas20: Living the Dream Tour.

The Sucker crooners announced that they are downscaling their concerts as they cancelled six shows, saying that they will replace the stadium performances with shows at smaller venues on the same dates.

In a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), they wrote, "To the fans, we're so excited to get out and be with you for our 20th-anniversary tour! Every decision we make is with you in mind, ensuring the best experience for our incredible fans."

"We're making some changes, but rest assured, all performances are still happening on the same dates and in the same cities. We're pouring our hearts into making this the best tour we've ever done," they added.

The Leave Before You Love Me musicians went on to explain that fans will have to purchase new tickets for the new concerts, but those who bought tickets to the cancelled concerts will have priority pre-sale access linked to their Ticketmaster accounts.

They concluded the statement by saying, "We apologize for any inconvenience these changes have caused, and we can't wait to see you on the road!"

Jonas Brothers recently dropped Love Me to Heaven, the lead single from their eighth studio album, Greetings From Your Hometown. The album is set to release on August 8, two days before the tour kicks off.