Why did Kim Cattrall turn down ‘Sex And The City’ role 4 times before agreeing?

Kim Cattrall’s portrayal of Samantha Jones on Sex and the City has become unforgettable for fans, but the actress now reveals she first turned down the role not once, but four times.

In a recent conversation with The Times, Cattrall opened up about the hesitation she felt due to “self-inflicted ageism,” explaining that taking on such a sexually confident role at age 41 gave her pause.

“Well, that changed — 40 became sexy. It became, ‘Man, let’s have more of that,’” she shared, reflecting on how her mindset shifted.

Speaking about what made Samantha stand out, Cattrall said, “She wasn’t a nymphomaniac — well, some people might have thought she was — but she was just enjoying the main course. Everyone else was nibbling on the appetisers when she was going for the steak. And it was always on her terms — that I always insisted on.”

Cattrall also noted how different she is from the character in real life. “But I’m the antithesis of her [Samantha] in many ways. I’m a serial monogamist, and then some.”

Despite any personal differences, Cattrall cherishes the role. “I created a fantastic character that I loved, and I put a lot of love in it. And if I’m remembered only for that, then that’s really OK.”

Sex and the City, inspired by Candace Bushnell’s column for The New York Observer, aired on HBO from 1998 to 2004 and later expanded with two feature films in 2008 and 2010, as well as a prequel series, The Carrie Diaries, in 2013 and 2014.

The sequel show And Just Like That... premiered on HBO Max in 2021 and launched its third season on May 29.

While Cattrall opted not to return as a full-time cast member in the revival series — following well-known off-screen tensions with co-star Sarah Jessica Parker — she still made a short but memorable appearance in the Season 2 finale.