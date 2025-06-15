Kendall Jenner joins Eva Longoria, Chrissy Teigen in fight against ICE raids

Kendall Jenner speaks out on political issue

Kendall Jenner sparks controversy with shocking political message amid Donald Trump's LA crackdown.

The 818 Tequila founder took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, June 14, to support Los Angeles Community Resources, urging fans to spread awareness following the US president's order for ICE raids in the state.

Following in the footsteps of Eva Longoria and Chrissy Teigen, the supermodel posted a link to the organization’s social media.

The caption of the original post was as follows, “LA, it’s time to mobilize all of our community.

“Your actions do make a difference. Do your part as we look out for each other.

“LA stands united. Share these immigration community resources widely. Repost, amplify, and organize. Spanish language version coming soon.”

Meanwhile, Longoria didn’t hesitate to share her honest thoughts on the subject either as she penned on X, formerly known as Twitter, “If violence continues, active-duty Marines at Camp Pendleton will also be mobilized — they are on high alert.”

Besides them, several other celebrities have spoken out on the issue, voicing their outrage and rallying family and friends with fiery messages.