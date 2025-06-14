Miley Cyrus’ mom Tish offers rare scoop into her daughters’ relationships

Miley Cyrus’ mother Tish Cyrus got honest about her daughters’ relationships with their respective partners.

During her casual chatting with guest Harry Jowsey on the latest episode of her Sorry We're Cyrus podcast, Tish who shares Noah, 25, Miley, 32, and Brandi, 38, with former husband Billy Ray Cyrus offered rare insights into her female children’s love life.

"All my girls are in such super-healthy, amazing relationships," the 58-year-old matriarch shared proudly.

The Flowers hitmaker is dating Maxx Morando, Noah is engaged to fashion designer Pinkus, meanwhile, Brandi is in a relationship with Matt Southcombe.

Comparing her romance history, Tish, who split from Billy Ray in 2022 after 28 years of marriage, told the guest that unlike her, the three daughters are more careful and thoughtful when it comes to relationships.

"I love love and I think that they have been much more cautious in love than I was, and taken longer to make sure it's the right person," the mother of four gushed.

Tish married Prison Break star Dominic Purcell in August 2023 after finalising his divorce the same year.

As for Miley, she and Morando were first romantically linked in November 2021 after she finalised her divorce from Liam Hemsworth in January 2020.