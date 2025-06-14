Cynthia Erivo makes bold statement after reaching new level of fame with 'Wicked'

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo to reunite in 'Wicked: For Good'

Cynthia Erivo has been one of the most popular names in Hollywood.

But after starring in Jon M. Chu’s Wicked, the British actress reached to a new level of fame with the portrayal of Elphaba the Witch.

The 38-year-old star has made sure that she won’t compromise her privacy even after becoming a household name suddenly.

She reflected on the common perception where it is assumed that if one in the public eye then ‘everything is for everyone.’

Erivo believes that being in the public eye does not stop you from being a 'human being'.

While speaking to Billboard, the Harriet actress stated, “I am totally OK to share some of my life - whenever you see me on the stage, whenever you hear me sing, whenever you see me act, I am sharing."

Cynthia confesses, "I should be able to keep something for myself."

She continued, "You also wouldn't want me to share everything - nobody should have to, because then what's left? You can be grateful, but you can still have a boundary."

Wicked earned Erivo an Oscar nomination in the category of Best Actress.

She is all set to reprise her globally acclaimed character once again in a sequel with Ariana Grande, slated to release on November 21, 2025.