Dwayne Johnson reveals shocking battle with years of health problems

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has shared his journey of struggling with a digestive condition known as "leaky gut" for years.

The 53-year-old actor and former WWE champion revealed that he had been experiencing gut problems, despite his muscular build and intense work ethic.

During his appearance on The Mark Hyman Show, Johnson described a confusing period when he appeared healthy on the outside but continued to struggle internally, saying, "I feel great - and that's the odd thing - but I just can't crack it."

Johnson's longtime business partner, Ari Emanuel, recommended he explore functional medicine, a form of care that seeks to identify and treat the root causes of health problems rather than simply addressing the symptoms.

The former wrestler connected with Dr Mark Hyman, a leading figure in the field, and began a detailed diagnostic process that included extensive blood work and stool testing.

The results revealed that Johnson's digestive issues were linked to prior courses of antibiotics that had severely disrupted his gut microbiome by wiping out a vital bacteria known as Akkermansia.

This bacteria plays an essential role in maintaining the intestinal lining and regulating inflammation, and its absence had left Johnson vulnerable to gut permeability.

With Dr's help, Johnson was put on a personalised treatment plan that included targeted probiotics, anti-inflammatory plant compounds such as cranberry and green tea extracts, and a specialized shake designed to support intestinal healing.

The results have been significant, with Johnson reporting that he feels stronger and more stable than he has in years.

Dr Hyman explained, "We basically rehabbed your gut. And now you're thriving."