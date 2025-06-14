Holly Willoughby appears upbeat in new post following career setbacks

Holly Willoughby appeared excited as she enjoyed a cosy girls' night in with her friend Nicole Appleton on Friday.

The former This Morning host, 44, was all smiles, brushing off recent reports about the cancellation of two of her shows within months of each other.

Maintaining a positive vibe, Holly gave her Instagram followers a glimpse into her joyful evening.

In the photo, the veteran host could not contain hide her laughter as Nicole, 50, and their friend Shiarra Bell leaned in for a playful selfie.

Holly simplified captioned the post with a heart emoji and tagged her friends.

Recently, it emerged that Holly's Netflix project Celebrity Bear Hunt was cancelled after just one season, reportedly due to high production costs.

This disappointment followed closely on the hells of ITV's decision to rest Dancing On Ice earlier this March.

She had previously stepped down from hosting You Bet!

At 44, Holly now finds herself at a pivotal point in her career-for the first time in more than 20 years, she has no confirmed hosting role on ITV.

Despite this transitional phase, the beloved presenter remains in high demand, with a range of new opportunities likely to come her way as she carefully considers her next move.