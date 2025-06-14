Taylor Swift makes surprise visit at Florida children's hospital

Taylor Swift stuns patients at Florida hospital following date with Kelce

Taylor Swift continues to win hearts as she paid surprise visit at Joe DiMaggio Children's hospital in Florida following date night with Travis Kelce.

The pair had been spotted watching Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final Thursday night, June 12.

After the date night, the Eras Tour hitmaker stopped by the hospital and spread happiness among the patients.

As per the viral TikTok video, the Shake It Off hitmaker keeping the summer style in mind donned green Lowere midi dress and chic brown Louis Vuitton sandals.

The Cruel Summer crooner was found cheerful while greeting the hospital staff.

The 14-time Grammy winner posed for pictures in the lobby.

The exchange of love was commendable as the hospital personnel could be seen applauding the 35-year-old making heart signs and Swift smiling warmly at them.









The visit caused a stir on the internet.

The TikTok user captioned the clip, “Here’s who I met while I was in the hospital with my son.”

Pediatric surgeon Jill Whitehouse took to Instagram to post a photo with Travis Kelce's girlfriend.

The photo was captioned as, “Chief of Surgery meets Chief of the World!”

“Undeniably one of the kindest human beings I have ever had the privilege of meeting. Thank you #taylorswift for making dreams come true for all of our patients, families, and staff today!”

Another Instagram user Prince Durocher also put up pictures of the visit along with thanking the global pop icon for taking “the time out of her busy schedule just to give a personable experience which changed it from something terrifying to a memorable memory that she gets to talk about forever.”