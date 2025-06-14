Louis Tomlinson gets candid about his friendship with Harry Styles

Louis Tomlinson has silenced speculation that he has become distant from his former One Direction bandmate Harry Styles, revealing that he's "very proud" of the singer's success.

Despite going their separate ways after the band's hiatus, Louis and Harry have remained good friends, with Louis saying they're in regular contact.

"I do still know him," Louis said on the Yoto Daily Soccer Aid Special podcast. "I used to be in a band with him, we're not in a band anymore so that's what happens. But yeah, still good friends with him." Louis added that he's "still very, very proud of him, taking over the world, definitely."

Fans have taken to social media to react to Louis' sweet admission, with many expressing their delight and admiration for the former bandmates' enduring friendship. "Oh God, that's so cute," wrote one fan. "My heart just exploded," added another.

Since launching their solo careers, both Louis and Harry have achieved significant success. Louis has released two studio albums, Walls and Faith in the Future, with the latter charting at Number One in November 2022.

Harry's debut album charted at Number One, and his third solo album, Harry's House, hit the top spot across the globe. He's also won six BRIT Awards and three solo Grammy Awards.