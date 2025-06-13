Selena Gomez opens up about her sister's love for Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez has recently shared her little sister Gracie Elliot Teefey’s profound love for Taylor Swift.

The Only Murders in the Building star posted a birthday tribute to her little sister via Instagram on June 12, which revealed the connection.

In a clip, Selena could be seen reclining on a bed across from Gracie in front of a TV. When Gracie hit a button on the remote, Taylor’s The Man music video began playing.

“There, now we can watch the video too,” said the 12-year-old.

Interestingly, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum wrote in the caption, “When she loves auntie Taylor more than me.”

In another social media post, Selena also celebrated her little sister’s birthday as she shared a carousel of photos of herself with Gracie over the years.

The singer-songwriter also penned an emotional note on her birthday, saying, “Happy birthday to my baby sissy. As I cry writing this, my heart melts because I know you know I’m always on your side. No matter what. I love you baby girl.”

Selena and Taylor always shared a close bond with each other which is why earlier this year, the singer and actress revealed a sweet experience in an interview with iHeartRadio.

“When I played her ‘Lose You to Love Me,’ right before it came out [in 2019], she and her amazing mom Andrea Swift started to cry and then I started crying… You know, it’s very sweet,” stated the Disney star.