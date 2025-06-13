Sindh to face pre-monsoon system from Saturday: PMD

A large flock of pigeons take flight behind the PNSC Building, amidst the intense summer heat, Karachi, May 26, 2025. — APP

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecasts that a pre-monsoon weather system may begin affecting eastern parts of Sindh from Saturday evening.

The Met Department said most parts of Sindh will remain extremely hot and dry throughout the day on Friday (today).

Rain accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms is likely at isolated locations in Tharparkar and Umarkot tomorrow. Strong winds and rainfall are also expected in Ghotki, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Tharparkar, and nearby areas on Sunday.

According to weather experts, the wind activity over Gujarat may additionally trigger pre-monsoon developments within Sindh over the coming days.

The perceived temperature in Karachi may range between 43 degrees Celsius and 49°C today, as the city remains in the grip of hot and dry weather, with maximum temperatures likely to hover between 37°C and 39°C, weather analysts said on Saturday.

While a disruption in sea breeze over Karachi and other coastal areas is expected to persist for several days.

Analysts attributed the disruption to a combination of wind circulation over India's Gujarat region and the presence of a western weather system, both of which may also contribute to rising heat intensity in Karachi.

The ongoing heatwave across Lahore continued on Thursday, with temperatures rising to 44°C and heat intensity reported at 47°C, according to the Meteorological Department. Meteorological authorities attributed the extreme weather to a prolonged dry spell between May and June.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Met Department reported that the heatwave remained severe across most districts, including Peshawar, where the temperature reached 40°C and is expected to rise up to 44°C.

Humidity levels in the provincial capital were recorded at 52%. The department further noted that temperatures in the region had increased by 6 to 7°C compared to seasonal averages.

Dera Ismail Khan and Bannu saw temperatures peak at 47°C. Light rainfall has been forecast for Peshawar and various KP districts beginning Friday.

Officials recorded temperatures nearing 48°C across much of the Cholistan Desert. The Meteorological Department expects the intense heat to persist in southern Punjab for the next two days.

Locals in the region reported that water reserves in the desert have dried up, causing severe hardship for livestock. Reports from affected areas suggested livestock deaths and forced migration due to dried-up wells and extreme temperatures.