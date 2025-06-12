Helen Skelton finds strength in belief that 'tough times never last'

Helen Skelton from Cumbria has a strong belief that 'tough times do not stay tough forever.'

The BBC Morning Live presenter, 41, who has recently sparked fresh curiosity among fans after enjoying a cosy date with her rumoured love interest Gethin Jones tries to stay thankful for the chapter of life she's in right now.

The mother of three from Carlisle has become a familiar face on television thanks to her passion for the outdoors and her practical parenting advice.

Speaking to Hello! Magazine, Helen reflected: 'The older you get, the more you realise every year is a total privilege,' she says.

Ahead of entering her 42nd year, Helen reflects on her greatest personal learning: 'You've just got to sit in the moment that you're in,' she said.

'When you are in a good time, just really lean into it and make the most of it-if your relationship is good or your kids are good, just rinse every second of it but equally, the bad times don't last either. Tough times do not stay tough forever.

'I have got a series with my good friend Dan Walker, who I adore, and we walk about Yorkshire, we belly laugh.'

To note, Helen was previously married to her ex-husband Richie Myler and shares three children Ernie, nine, Louis, eight, and Elsie, three, with him.