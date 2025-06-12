Liam Payne's legacy lives on in Netflix's 'Building The Band'

A first-look trailer for Netflix's upcoming talent show Building The Band has been released, featuring a unique format inspired by Love Is Blind.

The show, which was filmed months before Liam Payne's tragic death, will have the late One Direction star featured as a guest judge alongside Nicole Scherzinger, Kelly Rowland, and other guest judges.

The judging panel will be hosted by Backstreet Boys star AJ McClean.

The talent show will feature singers auditioning for each other without seeing each other, with the goal of forming the ultimate band. Contestants will enter pods, and based on musical compatibility, connection, chemistry, and raw talent, they will build their own band.

Building The Band will premiere on July 9, with two episodes releasing weekly on July 16 and July 23. Netflix initially delayed the release due to the producers and Liam's family weighing his inclusion in the series.

However, after reviewing the series, Liam's family decided to move forward with his inclusion.

"Liam Payne's family reviewed the series and is supportive of his inclusion," Netflix said in a statement.

The trailer does not directly mention Liam's involvement or show him, but it features contestants entering the pods and building their bands based on their voices.

Liam Payne's tragic death in October 2024 shocked fans worldwide. His former One Direction bandmates released a joint statement, saying, "We're completely devastated by the news of Liam's passing... In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly."