Britney Spears sends clear message to Sam Asghari after bombshell claims

Britney Spears slams exes after Sam Asghari opened up about marriage

Britney Spears promptly fired back at Sam Asghari’s claims that their relationship hurt his career.

The 43-year-old pop icon took to Instagram soon after Asghari discussed his marriage in a candid interview, and wrote a lengthy message, on Tuesday, June 10.

“AN EXTREMELY SHADY WEEK AND NOT FEELING the love and honestly if I did I’D GRACIOUSLY SEND IT RIGHT BACK TO YOUR ASS !!! F–KING BIRDS!!!” began the Toxic hitmaker.

“I honestly think it started at the beginning of this year when I’m so turned off by humanity and the way people have literally … I have no words!!!” she continued.

Slamming two of her undisclosed exes, Spears added that she felt a closer connection to the partners’ dogs than them.

“Anyways I dated two f–king complete a–holes after that and I realized I loved their dogs more than them and I think it’s because their dogs bowed to me every time I entered the room!!!” she wrote.

Concluding the message, Spears noted, “Now the guys were of course cruel humans that never even acknowledged me and never held my hand in the car for 6 years!!! I choose animals over people anyday!!!”

Although the Womanizer songstress didn’t mention the exes by name, the angry post came a day after the model appeared on Page Six Radio and reflected on how his marriage with Spears affected his career badly.