Brian Wilson, Beach Boys co-founder, passes away at 82

'We are at a loss for words right now,' Wilson's family says in a statement

Rest in Peace, Brian Wilson.

The co-founder of the iconic boyband The Beach Boys, has passed away at age 82. His family confirmed the heartbreaking news on Wednesday on June 11 via Instagram.

“We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved father Brian Wilson has passed away,” the family wrote, adding, “We are at a loss for words right now. Please respect our privacy at this time as our family is grieving.

The message concluded, “We realize that we are sharing our grief with the world. Love & Mercy.”

The post featured a smiling Wilson dressed casually sitting on a park bench.

No cause of death was given, though Wilson had reportedly been battling a “major neurocognitive disorder” since last year. In February 2024, his family placed him under a conservatorship following the death of his wife, Melinda Ledbetter, who had also been his healthcare proxy.

Wilson leaves behind seven children, including five adopted with Melinda and two daughters from his first marriage.

A musical genius from a young age, Wilson helped form The Beach Boys in 1961 alongside brothers Dennis and Carl, cousin Mike Love, and friend Al Jardine. He was just 19 when their surf-rock sound launched a cultural revolution.

Though he stepped away from touring in 1964, Wilson masterminded the band’s critically acclaimed Pet Sounds, widely regarded as one of the greatest albums of all time.

Despite struggles with mental health, Wilson enjoyed a prolific solo career from 1999 to 2022, earning two Grammy wins from nine nominations.