Travis Kelce gives 'cute' nod to Taylor Swift amid wedding rumours

Travis Kelce sends fans wild with sweet shoutout to Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are together even when they are apart.

The 35-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end proved that he carries something of his girlfriend everywhere he goes as he was spotted with the pop superstar’s special book, on Tuesday, June 10.

The NFL star was photographed going to the gym and Swift’s Eras Tour book was peeping out of his gym bag.

Kelce sported a matching grey gym suit a baseball cap with the duffel bag on his shoulder.

Swifties went into a frenzy after spotting the subtle detail.

“HELLO IS THAT THE ERAS TOUR BOOK???” a fan wrote on X, with a zoomed in picture of the book released in December 2024.

Some fans theorised that the athlete might be taking a signed copy of the book to a fan, while many joked that he “misses [the] eras tour just as much as” they do.

“Imagine having a book full of your girlfriend if you miss her,” another noted, and “the concept of Travis treating the eras tour book like a photo album and whipping it out whenever anyone comes over like a proud family member and forcing them to look at it,” wrote another.

This comes after the couple sparked marriage speculations when an invitation for an upcoming wedding went viral on social media.

The photo of the invitation showed that it was addressed to “Taylor and Travis Kelce.”