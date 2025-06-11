Josie Gibson goes from humble beginnings in caravan to lavish dream home

Josie Gibson has become an inspiration to hustlers everywhere, providing that hardwork and determination can transform dreams into reality.

From living in a caravan during her early working days to now owning a stunning £1.1 million countryside mansion, the beloved TV presenter's journey is a true rags-to riches story.

Currently a popular host on This Morning and a 2023 I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! contestant, Josie has purchased a charming four-bedroom, three-bathroom cottage on the edge of the historic city.

The property, set on three acres of land, includes a conservatory and multiple outbuildings, where she plans to live with her seven-year-old son Reggie.

To note, Josie also has big renovation plans as she already submitted planning application.

A friend of the star told The Mail: 'Josie is the fairytale rags to riches story. She used to live in caravan, she had very little but she has transformed her life thanks to her bubbly personality. She went out to the jungle so the fee from that would have helped to the house, for sure.'

For those unfamiliar, long before winning Big Brother in 2010, 15 years ago, Josie made money cleaning shoes and riding the bus around her local area trying to sell products.

In 2018, she welcomed her son Reggie with her now ex-partner Terry Bond, and by 2022, she had bought a £550,000 house in her home town of Bristol.