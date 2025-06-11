BTS Jungkook gets ‘embarrassed’ during official military release: Watch

The moment Jimin and Jungkook were discharged from their South Korean military service, they began winning hearts again with their adorable antics.

On Wednesday, June 11, the beloved BTS duo officially completed their service. A video from their discharge time captured the moment they stepped out of a black van, each handed giant bouquets, before making their way to the media spot.

Returning to the spotlight after the hiatus, the two looked adorably shy and overwhelmed. They quickly covered their faces with their bouquets, unable to hide their excitement while fans screamed.

Jungkook, the youngest member of the septet, shared his thoughts after the ceremony.

"...It's been a while since I faced the camera," he admitted. "I'm a bit embarrassed because I didn't even put on makeup, so I don't know what to say."

He also took a moment to thank his fellow soldiers who served alongside him during his enlistment.

In addition, fans couldn’t contain their joy, so they flooded X (formerly Twitter) with love for the two stars.

One fan gushed, "Shy Jungkook and Cutie Jimin [purple heart and teary eyes emoji]."

Another wrote, "So shy my Jung Kook [crying and teary laugh emoji]."

A third chimed in, "Awwww shy Kookie, welcome back Jimin and Jungkook!! [hands forming heart and purple heart emoji]."

A fourth hilariously compared their behaviour to RM and V’s return the day before, saying, "These two compared to yesterday... they're like naughty schoolboys!! So funny."

RM and V had been discharged just a day earlier on Tuesday, June 10, and with Jimin and Jungkoow joining Jin and J-Hope, who were discharged in 2024, six out of seven BTS members are now done with their service.

Only Suga remains, currently fulfilling his alternative service as a social worker.