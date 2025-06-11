Jeremy Allen lands big role after 'The Bear' fame

Jeremy Allen has officially appointed as the newest house ambassador for Louis Vuitton.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, solidifying the actor's growing connection with the luxury fashion brand.

White's relationship with Louis Vuitton began to flourish after he wore custom designs by Pharrell Williams, the brand's men's creative director, to high-profile events such as the Met Gala and the SAG Awards.

At the Met Gala, White stunned in a pinstriped three-piece suit with pearl buttons and flared trousers, paired with a diamond-encrusted brooch and a gold Jaeger-LeCoultre watch.

Meanwhile, at the SAG Awards, he opted for a sleek black three-piece tuxedo without a bow tie.

"Jeremy's got a quiet confidence and authenticity that you can't fake. It's effortless. At Louis Vuitton, it's about real people who move culture forward — and Jeremy lives that. We're proud to welcome him into the family," Pharrell Williams said, expressing his excitement about White joining the Louis Vuitton family.

White's career has been on the rise since his breakout role as Carmen Berzatto in FX's hit series The Bear.

His portrayal earned him numerous awards and nominations, including an Emmy Award. He has also signed a deal with Calvin Klein and appeared in their campaigns, showcasing his versatility as a model and actor.

Upcoming projects include a biopic about Bruce Springsteen, titled Deliver Me From Nowhere, where White will play the lead role.

With White's appointment, Louis Vuitton's roster of ambassadors now includes notable names like Zendaya, Emma Stone, Lisa, J-Hope, and Jackson Wang.

This diverse group of celebrities and athletes reflects the brand's commitment to creativity, innovation, and cultural relevance.