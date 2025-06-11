Miley Cyrus recalls how body shaming memes impacted her mental health

Miley Cyrus has recently admitted she still feels insecure about her body.

The Hannah Montana alum revealed how past comments about her physique took a toll on her mental health during an appearance on Monica Lewinsky's podcast Reclaiming with Monica Lewinsky on June 9.

Miley opened up about her body-shaming memes she faced earlier in her career especially after her infamous performance alongside Robin Thicke at the MTV VMAs back in 2013.

“People were putting my head on different, very unattractive things,” said the 32-year-old.

The Flowers crooner mentioned that when she put on a bathing suit to this day, she still “wears very modest bathing suits”.

Elaborating her point of view, Miley recalled her latest girls’ trip where everyone else “had on a string bikini,” while she opted for shorts.

“I don’t even know if people wear tankinis anymore,” she pointed out.

The Last Song actress remarked, “I was wearing like a tank top… while my sister goes, ‘You’re you, so this is cool. I guess this is in now. You’re making this cool.’”

“But, like, you know this is what a grandma wears to the beach,’” stated the songstress.

Miley added, “It just hit me, like oh, I’m still so insecure about those memes about my body.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the singer disclosed that her 2013 VMAs performance impacted her life in other ways as well.

“That was the time where I just got hit so hard and I was so embarrassed,” she told the host.

Miley further said, “There was even a time where my brother and sister didn't want to go to school because of how humiliated they were to be related to me.”

Meanwhile, the singer noted that time, however, was “really hard” for the star.