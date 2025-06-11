Dakota Johnson reveals Sandra Bullock's message after Razzie win

Dakota Johnson has revealed that she received a kind message from Oscar-winning actress Sandra Bullock after winning her first Razzie Award for worst actress for her role in Madame Web.

Johnson shared the story during an appearance on Amy Poehler's Good Hang podcast, saying that Bullock reached out to her with a voice note, welcoming her to the "Razzie Club" and suggesting they have monthly brunch together.

"I freaked out getting this message from her because she's so iconic to me, as a movie star," Johnson said. "I was like, 'Oh my god, it was just crazy.'"

Bullock previously won a Razzie Award in 2010 for worst actress for her role in All About Steve, but also won an Oscar for best actress for The Blind Side that same year.

During the podcast, Poehler asked Johnson how she navigates movie flops while trying to build a lasting acting career.

The Fifty Shades of Grey famed actor replied, "We don't have control over how something turns out anymore, no one does, like very few directors or actors. Tom Cruise maybe does."

She added that she had signed on to a movie with a different script than what was ultimately produced, and that it was a challenging experience as an artist.

Poehler jokingly suggested that Johnson should have given an epic speech at the Razzies and then spiked the award, but Johnson informed her that the ceremony is not held in person.

The actress also shared that Bullock had told her she had asked for her Razzie award, only to be asked to return it because there was only one award.