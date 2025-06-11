Scott Wolf, Kelley Wolf split after 21 years as husband, wife

Scott Wolf and Kelley Wolf split

Scott Wolf and Kelley Wolf are going there separate ways. After 21 years of marriage, Kelley has shared that she and her husband, actor Scott, are not going to move in life forward together.

In a heartfelt Instagram post on June 10, Kelley opened up about the difficult but quiet journey that led to their separation.

“It is with a heavy heart that Scott and I are moving forward with the dissolution of our marriage,” she wrote. “This has been a long, quiet journey for me—rooted in hope, patience, and care for our children.”

Though she chose not to share specific reasons behind their split, Kelley made it clear she approached the decision with care and reflection.

“I feel peace knowing that I’ve done everything I can to walk this path with integrity and compassion,” she continued.

The former Real World: New Orleans cast member and life coach shares three children with Scott—Jackson, 16, Miller, 12, and Lucy, 11.

Kelley praised her estranged husband, known for his role on Party of Five, for the father and partner he has been throughout their marriage.

“Scott Wolf is one of the best fathers I’ve ever known and one of the best partners a woman could have the privilege of sharing life with,” she said. “He is kind, thoughtful, funny, and beautiful in spirit.”

Despite the end of their marriage, Kelley expressed optimism for what lies ahead, especially when it comes to their family life.

“We both look forward to an extraordinary life centered around the most extraordinary children. My priority has always been their wellbeing—and my own healing. That will never change.”

Without going into details, Kelley ended her message by sharing her intentions for the future and called for understanding and privacy.

“I’m stepping into a chapter of peace, freedom, and protection—with grace,” she wrote, adding, “May we all remember: healing isn’t loud. It’s sacred.”

Scott Wolf has not publicly commented on the separation.