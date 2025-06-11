Trace Cyrus calls dad Billy Ray Cyrus ‘delusional, evil person’

Trace Cyrus is not holding back while slamming his father Billy Ray Cyrus on social media. The musician and brother to Miley Cyrus took to Instagram to shares a picture of Billy Ray in a post along with a straight-forward message.
Story in development...
Taraji P. Henson opens up about her feud rumour between her and Oprah Winfrey
Danny Boyle directed '28 Years Later' is coming out in theatres on June 20
Snoop Dogg to work as producer on the upcoming film
Tom Selleck believes his property kept him sane amid career chaos
Keanu Reeves gets playful surprise from Jonathan Groff at 2025 Tony Awards
Mariah Carey makes history with BET ultimate Icon Award win: 'This means so much'