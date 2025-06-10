Nico Parker reveals she owns 'nepo baby' status

Nico Parker, daughter of famous actors Thandiwe Newton and Ol Parker, recently talked openly about her place in the acting world, acknowledging that she comes from very well-known family.

The 20-year-old actress said she does not want to take away from her own hard work but is happy to fully thank her parents for helping her get where she is today.

Nico opened up to Sunday Times Style magazine: “I never want to discredit myself and what I’ve done, but I also want to give full credit to my parents. They’ve both had brilliant careers and I am really fortunate because I get to reap the benefits.

"Especially very early in my career, I think you walk into rooms in a different way because people know who your parents are. You do need to acknowledge it — if you don’t, where does that leave you? I totally get why it’s annoying," she added.

Even though she found success acting, the How To Train Your Dragon star said she thought her mom’s work was boring when she was little.

However, she also spent time on set with her older brother Ripley, 24, and younger brother Booker, 11.

She went on saying: “I remember being fascinated in the sense it was a movie set, and you can feel the air is different.

“However, then you sit down and watch the monitor and she just talks, talks, talks … I was just like, ‘My God you have a boring job.’

"I remember it felt like a secret because people would say, ‘Your mum’s job is so cool,’ and I’d be like, ‘No it’s not, you don’t understand. She does nothing.’”

Nico also remembered feeling embarrassed by Thandiwe when she was younger.