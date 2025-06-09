Darren Criss dedicates first Tony Award to wife Mia: ‘real hero’

Darren Criss wins first Tony award for ‘Maybe Happy Ending’ musical

Darren Criss won his first Tony award for his musical, Maybe Happy Ending, at the 78th annual show.

The 38-year-old actor was recognised as the Best Actor in a Musical on Sunday, June 8, in the award ceremony held at Radio City Music Hall, in New York City.

The Broadway star dedicated his award to his wife as he praised her in the acceptance speech, saying, A lot of humans got me here," referring to the robot character he plays in the musical.

"The real hero about this for this remarkable journey is my wife, Mia, who took a massive swing on allowing me to do this," he continued.

"To allow this crazy upheaval in our life, to make this logistically possible, and for bearing the brunt of raising two tiny friends under three, so that I could raise a singing robot at the Belasco Theatre eight times a week," he said, referring to his two kids he shares with wife.

Rotating the wheel of the Tony figurine, Criss added, "You're the very pedestal that upholds the shiny spinny bit in our lives, and your love and your support for me and our beautiful children, combined with the miracle of working on something as magical as Maybe Happy Ending, has been and will always be award enough."

The Glee actor was nominated for the first time at Tony awards for his role as Oliver in the musical.

Maybe Happy Ending was nominated for a total of 10 awards this year, including Best Musical, Best Original Score and Best Scenic Design of a Musical.