Romeo Beckham fuels new romance rumours days after Kim Turnbull breakup

Romeo Beckham spotted with new girlfriend after split with Kim Turnbull?

Romeo Beckham seems to have moved on with a new love, days after his breakup with Kim Turnbull.

The 22-year-old model appeared to be exiting a party with German model, Caroline Daur, in Paris over the weekend.

The pair was seen leaving the party at Hotel Costes in the same car on Saturday, June 7, according to pictures obtained by TMZ.

After the party, Romeo and Daur, 32, reportedly went to a nightclub called Giulia together where they were seen until 2:30 a.m. They left the club separately.

This comes after Romeo and Kim separated last week after seven months of dating. According to the reports, the feud among Romeo’s family played major role in the breakup.

“Romeo and Kim did split because of the family drama. It was mutual. It was just too much pressure and tension looming over them,” an insider source told Us Weekly at the time.

Kim and Romeo’s relationship was one of the main reasons for the estrangement between Romeo and his elder brother, Brooklyn.

Brooklyn and his wife Nicola took their distance from the family, even skipping on David Beckham’s 50th birthday celebrations. It remains to be seen if the breakup brings the brothers close again.