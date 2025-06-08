Harry Styles parties with pals after One Direction unlocked new achievement

Harry Styles enjoyed a day out with friends as One Direction marked a huge milestone.

The former 1D star took the center and front view to watch DJ Jamie XX, headlining the LIDO festival, the first to run on 100% renewable energy from wind and solar.

For the music festival attendance at London’s Victoria Park, the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker opted for a casual fit.

He donned a blue jacket over a navy blue hoodie. He sported his bushy mustache but concealed his longer locks with a purple baseball cap.

Joined with an unknown female friend, the As It Was singer appeared in good spirits over the weekend, per the Daily Mail.

Since wrapping up his Love On Tour in 2023, Harry, 31, has kept a relatively low profile, staying out of the spotlight throughout much of 2025.

His rare appearance during this hiatus came just as buzz picked up around One Direction’s Night Changes music video, which recently surpassed one billion views on YouTube.

It marks the band’s fourth video to reach the milestone, following What Makes You Beautiful, Drag Me Down, and Story of My Life.

It is pertinent to note that nearly a decade after the group disbanded in 2015, One Direction’s music continues to make waves, proving its lasting impact on fans worldwide.