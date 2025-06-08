Iconic star Harrison Ford marks another milestone of career with unexpected role

Legendary actor Harrison Ford has agreed to join the cast of the TV show Shrinking, as his decision came after an unexpected and private moment with co-star Jason Segel.

Harrison was unfamiliar with Segel before being asked to join the popular Apple series.

To get a better feel for him, the actor watched the movie Forgetting Sarah Marshall, which includes a couple of scenes where Jason appears completely nude. This surprising glimpse played a key role in Harrison’s decision to sign on.

Segel recently revealed that Ford decided to join Shrinking after watching two of his movies. Those films helped Harrison get to know him and say yes to the show.

The 45-year-old actor shared with Variety: “He didn’t know anything about me. They sent him The End of the Tour and Forgetting Sarah Marshall.

“Then, apparently, (Shrinking producer) Bill Lawrence got a text that said, ‘I’m in. And tell the kid, great d---.’”

However, Segel went on joking, “Even if he was out, that would be great. I would take that.”

Harrison Ford, famous for Star Wars and Indiana Jones, joined the Apple TV+ series in 2023, as he plays Dr. Paul Rhoades, a therapist working alongside Jason Segel’s character.