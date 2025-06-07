Jennifer Garner shares PDA moment with John Miller in rare outing

Jennifer Garner and her boyfriend John Miller are heating up.

The couple was spotted passionately kissing outside Miller's Los Angeles home, according to photos published by TMZ.

The intimate moment was captured with Garner wearing a casual blue plaid shirt and black pants, clutching her keys and phone, while Miller sported a gray T-shirt and jeans.

The steamy kiss photos seem to put to rest speculation about Garner reuniting with her ex-husband Ben Affleck. Rumours had been swirling after Affleck's divorce from Jennifer Lopez was finalized, and photos of Affleck embracing Garner during a family paintball outing emerged in March.

However, sources close to the pair insist Garner is happy with Miller and isn't interested in rekindling a romance with Affleck.

Page Six revealed that Miller had issued an ultimatum amid Garner and Affleck's increasing time together with their children. "John knows there's nothing going on between Jen and Ben, but he doesn't think those photos are a good look and feels it's disrespectful to their relationship," the source said.

"He doesn't want to see anything like that again or he has no choice but to walk away."

Meanwhile, the Air star "would love another chance" with Garner, according to a source. However, the insider noted that Affleck "knows it's just not realistic at this time in their lives."

"Ben just got out of a marriage and finalized his divorce, he is really busy with work and is focused on this new chapter," they explained. Affleck reportedly respects Garner's relationship with Miller and wouldn't come between them.

Garner and Miller have been dating on and off since 2018, with sources describing their relationship as stable and loving. "Jen has been thankful for John's stable love and support during issues she has faced with [ex-husband Ben Affleck's] sobriety," a source shared in 2018.